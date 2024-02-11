(Bloomberg) -- The US moved ahead with a $23 billion sale of F-16 warplanes, missiles and bombs to long-time ally Turkey after Ankara’s ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Congress approved Turkey’s acquisition of as many as 40 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 upgrade kits to modernize its fleet as well as hundreds of missiles and bombs. The critical sale will reinforce Turkey’s defense at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war has roiled the Middle East.

The purchases will enable Turkey to retire its F-4 jets and to modernize NATO’s largest F-16 fleet after the US as a stopgap until it can develop its own warplanes. Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Turkey, hailed the decision in a message posted on X on Sunday, saying Turkey’s “F-16 fleet is critical to NATO’s strength, ensuring future interoperability among allies.”

Turkey is home to an early-warning radar at Kurecik, a critical part of NATO’s ballistic-missile defense capabilities, as well as Incirlik Air Base, close to Syria and used by the Pentagon to store tactical nuclear weapons.

Ankara has welcomed the approval of the sale of F-16s and weapons by Washington but strains remain between the allies, including Turkey’s refusal to jettison its Russian air defenses as demanded by Washington and an alliance between US troops and Kurdish forces, who are viewed as a mortal threat by Ankara, against Islamic State in Syria.

