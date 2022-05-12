US Producer Prices Rise More Than Forecast in Sign of Persistent Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers rose by more than forecast in April from a year ago, signaling that elevated consumer inflation could persist for longer than expected, keeping the Federal Reserve geared toward aggressive rate hikes.

The producer price index for final demand increased 11% from April of last year and 0.5% from the prior month, driven by goods, Labor Department data showed Thursday. That followed sizable upward revisions to the March figures.

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 10.7% year-over-year increase and a 0.5% monthly advance.

The data suggest persistent inflation in the production pipeline will continue to filter through to consumer prices, which rose in April by more than forecast, driven by categories like shelter, food, airfare and new vehicles. Producers are likely to continue facing higher costs as Russia’s war in Ukraine and Covid-related lockdowns in China further strain supply chains, adding to the probability they’ll pass those expenses onto consumers.

Fed officials raised rates by the most since 2000 last week in their strongest move yet to tamp down price pressures, but such global headwinds are putting the central bank’s 2% inflation goal increasingly out of reach. Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have signaled that they’re open to several half-point increases in their benchmark rate in the months ahead.

Motor vehicles, diesel fuel and eggs contributed to the monthly increase in PPI. While services inflation was flat, prices for truck transportation of freight rose.

Energy, which spiked last month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, moderated in April, rising 1.7% compared to 6.4% in March.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.4% from a month earlier and was up 8.8% from a year ago. Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- which strips out the most volatile components of the index -- rose 0.6% from March, and 6.9% from a year ago.

