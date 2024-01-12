(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers extended their retreat in December, prompting traders to increase bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The producer price index for final demand decreased 0.1% for a third straight month — the longest streak since 2020 — while the so-called core PPI that excludes food and energy was little changed for a third month, Labor Department data showed Friday. On an annual basis, the core gauge rose 1.8%, the smallest advance since the end of 2020.

Stock futures pared losses while the two-year Treasury yield dropped to the lowest level since May. Traders boosted bets that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in March.

One reason economists at the Fed and on Wall Street parse the PPI report is because several categories — including those related to portfolio management and within health care — are used to inform the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price gauge.

Prices for portfolio management and investment advice both picked up, while healthcare categories were mostly little changed. The figures may help shore up estimates for a softer PCE reading, which is due Jan. 26 — just days ahead of the first Fed policy meeting of 2024.

The figures follow separate data out Thursday that showed consumer prices accelerated in the year through December by the most in three months, indicating the road to taming inflation is proving bumpy. Geopolitical developments also risk slowing that progress, underscored by a rise in oil prices after US and UK airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Read More: US and UK Strike Yemen’s Houthis After Red Sea Ship Attacks

Nonetheless, the Fed can take solace in inflation that’s slowed since peaking in mid-2022. The trend of diminishing price pressures, from factory gates to retailer shelves, explain why policymakers are penciling in reductions in interest rates this year.

Prices paid to producers for goods decreased 0.4% in December, with nearly 60% of that reflecting cheaper energy. Services costs, meanwhile, were unchanged for a third month.

Stripping out food, energy and trade services, which is a less-volatile PPI measure, prices increased 0.2% in December from a month earlier, in line with forecasts.

Costs of processed goods for intermediate demand, which reflect prices earlier in the production pipeline, were down for a third month. Excluding food and energy, processed goods for intermediate demand rose, marking the first advance since April.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

