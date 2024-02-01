(Bloomberg) -- US labor productivity advanced at a rapid pace in the fourth quarter, wrapping up a year of improving efficiency gains that helped fuel economic growth as inflation receded.

Productivity, or nonfarm employee output per hour, rose at a 3.2% annualized rate after surging a revised 4.9% in the prior period, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday.

Unit labor costs — what businesses pay employees to produce one unit of output — increased at a 0.5% rate after a revised 1.1% decrease in the third quarter.

Productivity increased 2.7% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, exceeding the average gain of the last 25 years. That’s a welcome sign for Federal Reserve officials as they seek further progress on inflation.

The rebound in productivity more than erased what was in 2022 the sharpest annual decline on record.

“The revival in productivity is encouraging for the broader inflation and economic outlook,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, said in a note. “If companies can generate strong productivity growth, they will be able to control costs and protect margins without sacrificing talent in an environment of still-elevated wages and fading pricing power.”

Labor costs are the biggest expense for many businesses, so firms often seek out new technologies and upgrade equipment to make their workers more efficient, helping blunt the inflationary impact of higher wages. Unit labor costs in the fourth quarter rose 2.3% from the same three months of the previous year.

Read More: Companies Puzzle to Get a Good Read on What Their Workers Create

The productivity and labor costs report showed output rose 3.7% in the fourth quarter from the prior three-month period, while hours worked slowed to a 0.4% gain. As a result, hourly compensation growth was little changed at 3.7% from the previous quarter.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Fed policymakers will welcome the improvement in labor productivity late last year, alongside a second straight quarter of unit labor costs consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Productivity in 4Q was supported by an improvement in both output and hours worked.”

— Estelle Ou, economist

For the full note, click here

Economic growth remained robust in the fourth quarter. Gross domestic product — a key gauge of economic activity — rose at a 3.3% annualized pace in the final three months of the year, lifted by stronger-than-expected consumer spending in the holiday season.

Read More: Jobless Claims Rise to Two-Month High as Labor Market Cools

Separate figures Thursday showed first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week to a two-month high. Continuing claims also picked up.

(Adds economists’ comments)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.