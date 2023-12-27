US Provides $250 Million in Ukraine Arms in Last Package for the Year

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday $250 million in weapons and equipment for Ukraine, its final package for the year, as officials press Congress to renew aid in the new year.

“Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.”

The package, drawn from Pentagon stocks, includes ammunition for artillery and air defense systems as well as anti-armor munitions and more than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition. According to the administration, the US has provided about $44.3 billion in military assistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

President Joe Biden’s pleas to provide more funds for Ukraine before Congress left for its holiday break foundered on opposition by some Republican lawmakers who oppose giving more support and others who have insisted that tough new restrictions at the US border with Mexico be tied to the administration’s proposed aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

