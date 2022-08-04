(Bloomberg) -- The United States has provided additional funding for hunger relief in South Sudan, taking its total contribution through the United States Agency for International Development to $223 million.

The US government provided $106 million to the World Food Program from its Ukraine Supplemental Fund for immediate support to 2.4 million severely food insecure women, children, and men in the East African country, according to a statement on the WFP’s website. The assistance will include food and cash transfers.

The aid adds to a contribution from the US government’s Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust, overseen by USAID, that is due to arrive by the end of 2022 and will provide in-kind food assistance to the World Food Program valued at $117 million. That’s enough to feed 1.1 million people and the shipment consists of sorghum, vegetable oil, and nutritious food for infants younger than five and pregnant or nursing mothers.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday appealed for urgent funding to help millions of people facing hunger in the Horn of Africa because of an “unprecedented food crisis.” Supply-chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine have exacerbated food shortages caused by a drought in the region and the impact of Covid-19.

