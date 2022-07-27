(Bloomberg) -- US public transit systems face a long road to recovery as coronavirus variants and a partial return-to-office alter commuting patterns, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Public transit is expected to recapture about 60% of pre-pandemic activity by the end of 2022 and only about 75% by the end of 2025, a report from the ratings agency released Wednesday projects.

“Public transit operators continue to feel the effects of the shift to remote work arrangements and, in some cases, riders’ reluctance to return due to reliability, service level, or safety concerns,” the report says.

The report comes on the heels of a prediction that New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- the largest US mass-transit provider -- may not regain 100% of pre-pandemic ridership until about 2035, according to a senior agency official. For the MTA, ridership recovery is key to helping the authority boost its finances. The subway network handled 5.5 million rides on an average weekday in 2019. That’s now plateaued at a little more than 3 million, following a rebound from the omicron variant that hit in December and January.

Ridership on New York City subways, buses and commuter-rail lines is projected to reach 74% of 2019 levels in late 2024, down from a prior forecast of 86%, according to a recent analysis by McKinsey & Co. released Monday. System-wide ridership is expected to reach 80% by the end of 2026, according to that report.

Agencies across the country are leaning on promotions and price cuts in an attempt to recover lost ridership amid the rise of remote work during the pandemic. But long term, budgets may need to be adjusted to account for fewer ticket sales — a tough reality for systems already struggling to fund improvements and general upkeep.

The outlook for US airports is much healthier, S&P Global Ratings excepts to see air travel demand return to near pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.