(Bloomberg) -- The US announced five criminal cases in a sweep to stop nation-state strategic adversaries such as Russia and China from acquiring sensitive technologies in a threat to national security.

The government alleges the use of procurement networks to help Russia acquire technology, the theft of code from US companies including Apple Inc. for self-driving cars, and a Chinese national trying to sell technology used to procure weapons of mass destruction for Iran, Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said at a press conference Tuesday.

The charges and arrests in the cases are the first under the Justice and Commerce Departments’ Disruptive Technology Strike Force, launched in February to combat the theft of advanced technology and efforts to hack for financial gain or use new tools to collect intelligence.

In one of the cases, prosecutors in New York charged Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, with sanctions evasion, money laundering and bank fraud. They claim Qiao took part in a scheme to provide Iran with isostatic graphite, a high-tech material used in the nose tips of intercontinental ballistic missiles, through a Chinese company that has been sanctioned by the US. Qiao, who is in China, allegedly received payments that were made through the US financial system, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said at the press conference.

The initiative, which includes officials in a dozen metropolitan areas across the US, comes as government officials grapple with how to respond to new threats such as the balloon they allege China sent to collect intelligence that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina after flying across the US.

The strike force, led by the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, uses intelligence and data to help identify early threats to trade secrets and protect critical supply chains, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a speech in London in February.

“Today, autocrats seek tactical advantage through the acquisition, use, and abuse of America’s most innovative technology,” Monaco said in announcing the task force in February. “They use it to enhance their military capabilities, support mass surveillance programs that enable human rights abuses and all together undermine our values.”

The effort taps the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security officials and more than a dozen US attorneys offices, to deal with emerging technological threats and tumultuous geopolitical events ranging from spying to the exploitation of capital investments and the theft of secret software algorithms. The US has cited the governments of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea as examples of such threats.

The task force covers metro areas including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Washington.

