(Bloomberg) -- The US has introduced a resolution at the United Nations promoting “safe, secure and trustworthy” artificial intelligence systems, an effort to align global regulations intended to address legal, national security and human rights concerns over the technology’s rapid expansion.

The proposal to the General Assembly encourages members to support “responsible and inclusive” AI development through domestic regulations and governance, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg News. The resolution, which is co-sponsored by more than 50 nations, would be nonbinding.

It calls for creating “effective safeguards” for the use of AI, including physical and security systems and risk management. The draft also “encourages the private sector to adhere to applicable international and domestic laws.”

Washington’s push at the UN contrasts with a lack of strong regulations at home despite talk in Congress of the need for action. China has implemented strict guidelines, while the European Union this week approved the most comprehensive AI rules globally.

“As AI technologies rapidly develop, there is urgent need and unique opportunities for member states to meet this critical moment with collective action,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, told reporters Thursday. “Consensus on this important topic would help extend the benefits of AI to member states across all regions and development levels.”

Some American lawmakers have argued that the US should play a leading role in the shaping of global AI governance, pointing to China’s advancements in the field as a safety and competition concern.

The US draft also focuses on closing the gaps between richer and poorer countries. It calls on UN members to “urgently” engage with developing nations on issues such as technology transfers, technical assistance and financing. It doesn’t cover the military use of AI.

