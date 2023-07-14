(Bloomberg) -- Independent vote tallies from Sierra Leone’s June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections “raise questions about the integrity of the official results,” according to the US.

“The United States continues to be concerned about irregularities in the election results announced by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone,” a US Department of State spokesman said in a statement late Friday.

“We call on the government to institute an independent, outside investigation of the elections process and integrate observer recommendations to improve the electoral modalities for future elections,” he said.

President Julius Maada Bio won his reelection bid with 56% of votes cast, narrowly avoiding a runoff by surpassing the 55% required for a first-round victory. His main challenger, Samura Kamara, a former finance minister, obtained 41% of votes, according to the West African nation’s electoral commission.

Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party also secured a parliamentary majority.

