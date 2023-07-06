(Bloomberg) -- The US has expressed concern over China’s recent behavior towards Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, as the Southeast Asian nation reported Chinese vessels “swarming” south of an oil and gas-rich area in contested waters.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a readout released Thursday after a call with Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, called Beijing’s conduct in the disputed sea “coercive and risky.” Austin also reiterated the US’ “ironclad” commitment to defend the Philippines, and that the two countries’ mutual defense treaty covers Coast Guard vessels in the South China Sea.

On Friday, the Philippine military’s western command said 48 Chinese fishing vessels were seen “swarming” a reef south of Recto Bank in the South China Sea during an air patrol in end-June. Two Chinese Navy vessels and three China Coast Guard ships “are regularly loitering” a nearby shoal, the military added.

“Recto Bank, a significant feature for the Philippines holding immense potential for the country’s energy security and economic growth, stands as a focal point in this rising concern over China’s recent behavior,” the military’s western command said on its Facebook page.

Earlier this week, the Philippine Coast Guard said its vessels were “constantly followed, harassed and obstructed” late last month by bigger Chinese ships in the South China Sea. China’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying its ships’ maneuvers were “professional and restrained.”

Chinese and Philippine ships nearly collided in the disputed sea in April, with both sides accusing one another of intrusion and provocation. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said last month that he sees Beijing as a partner in promoting peace and trade in the South China Sea, amid his government’s recent push to bolster defense ties with the US.

The Chinese Coast Guard’s recent moves were “unprofessional,” and Beijing’s “irresponsible behavior” in the South China Sea threatens the Philippines’ security, Washington’s envoy to Manila MaryKay Carlson said in a separate Twitter post on Friday.

The Philippines has filed 97 diplomatic protests against China since Marcos took power a year ago, according to Philippine Star.

