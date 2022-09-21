(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate voted Wednesday to join more than 130 nations in pledging to phase out the use of super-polluting greenhouse gases found in refrigerators and air conditioners, a step that is expected to avoid as many greenhouse gas emissions as the entire planet emits every two years.

By a vote of 69 to 27, the Senate ratified the 2016 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Two-thirds of the senators present were required to vote yes for ratification.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called the vote “a profound victory ​for the climate and the American economy.”

The Montreal treaty was adopted in the 1980s to protect the ozone layer. The Kigali amendment expands on it by winding down the the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, by 85% over 15 years.

A group of chemicals used primarily for cooling, HFCs were embraced as a less-damaging replacement for another class of chemicals — chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs — that depleted the ozone layer and trapped heat in the atmosphere. (The Montreal Protocol originally sought to curb CFCs.) While HFCs are better in both respects, they are still a powerful agent of global warming, shorter lived than carbon dioxide but thousands of times more potent.

The Kigali amendment went into effect in many nations in 2019 — but not in the US. The Trump administration declined to submit it to the Senate for approval, despite unusually broad-based support from politicians in both parties, industry and environmental advocates.

Worldwide implementation of the measure can avoid as much as 70 billion tons of CO₂ emissions between now and 2050, and can prevent up to half a degree Celsius of climate warming over this century, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. It’s also seen as crucial to achieving the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius.

“Phasing out the use of HFCs is one of the most important things to do to keep the option of 1.5 degrees open,” said David Doniger, a senior strategic director with the Washington-based environmental group. In the US alone, the phaseout will avoid 4.6 billion tons of emissions by 2050, Doniger said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the significance of ratification on the Senate floor before the vote. “In a year where we’ve already seen plenty of major bipartisan bills become law, the Kigali amendment just might be one of the most important bipartisan achievements to date — less heralded but maybe more important because this measure will go a long way to lowering global temperatures, while also creating tens of thousands of American jobs,” said Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

“There’s no reason not to support Kigali,” Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said the day before the vote.

Some conservative groups, such as Americans for Prosperity, urged senators to vote against the measure, arguing that ratification will increase costs for consumers and businesses.

Yet the amendment has the backing of companies that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in plants, equipment and other upgrades to make way for the alternatives. An industry report from 2018 estimated that ratification would directly create 33,000 new manufacturing jobs and have a positive impact on the balance of trade.

The US Chamber of Commerce wrote in a letter to senators that joining the Kigali agreement “would enhance the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers working to develop alternative technologies, and level the global economic playing field.”

Domestically, the US is already in compliance with the amendment: The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 directed the Environmental Protection Agency to issue rules mandating an HFC phaseout. But failure to ratify Kigali could have subjected US manufacturers to trade restrictions, said Stephen Yurek, president of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, a trade group that represents companies like air conditioner manufacturer Trane Technologies Plc and the Chemours Co., which makes an HFC substitute.

“I think in the end it will create jobs and open up markets for us,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican on the Senate environment committee. “We’re the ones who are producing a lot of the alternatives to HFCs.”

