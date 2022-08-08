US Readies $1 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing $1 billion more in military aid to Ukraine, the largest drawdown from existing inventories since Russia’s invasion, according to the Pentagon.

The assistance package includes long-range artillery munitions, anti-tank weapons and medical vehicles and supplies, the Defense Department said in a statement Monday.

It’s the 18th drawdown of Pentagon inventories since August 2021 and brings the total of US security assistance to Ukraine under the Biden administration to about $9.8 billion.

“We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine and surge additional available systems and capabilities carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s eventual position at the negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Among the supplies is more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that are prized by Ukraine to counter Russian capabilities. The package also will include 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 20 120mm mortar systems, 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems.

The US will also send 1,000 more Javelin antitank missiles, additional AT4 anti-armor systems, Claymore anti-personnel mines and C4 explosives as well as 50 armored medical treatment vehicles.

