(Bloomberg) -- US senators will hear from Pentagon officials on the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and “how the US military stacks up against China” at a Feb. 15 classified briefing, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The previously scheduled briefing for the full Senate gained urgency after the US on Saturday shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the country. China says it was a civilian craft that went off-course.

Such a briefing would usually involve “where we stand with respect to China on everything from surveillance capabilities, research and development, advanced weapons systems, and other critical platforms that would allow for either side to have an upper hand in a conflict,” Schumer said in a statement Sunday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.