(Bloomberg) -- Galapagos Capital, a Brazil investment firm run by former Banco BTG Pactual SA partners, is planning to raise a fund to invest $2 billion in US real estate in the next three to four years.

The firm, which has a total of about 20 billion reais ($4 billion) under management, hired real estate veteran Rodrigo Machado from Leste Group in June, along with a five-person team. Last year it brought in a former BTG specialist, Eduardo Romero, in Chicago.

“We invested in a team of experts to be prepared to take this opportunity when it comes,” Bruno Carvalho, a partner and head of international business for Galapagos, said in an interview. “Much of the Fed’s interest-rate hike movement has already happened, and at some point this will stop, helping to bring property prices up.”

Machado moved to the US about eight years ago with a plan to provide Brazilian clients access to the market. He said he was responsible for creating the first real estate fund in Brazil in the 1990s, and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

“In the very near future, very good conditions will be created for investors who want to allocate capital in the US real estate market, and our team that has been working together for years has the right expertise to find them,” Machado said.

The idea is to invest mostly in equity, but the fund is open to credit or hybrid structures when they become attractive, he said.

Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and South and North Carolina are attractive locations, Machado said, “as they benefited most from a migratory flow in recent years, and companies also moved there, generating a lot of wealth.”

Galapagos sees multifamily rental buildings as “promising for several reasons, including the level of debt that’s due to mature next year,” Machado said. That means owners will have to refinance, “and this will probably bring opportunities.”

Medical-office buildings and health-care and recovery clinics are also attractive in some cities, as demand is expected to grow as the US population ages, he said. Other examples of the fund’s investment strategy include built-to-suit stores for pharmacies and fast-food or supermarket chains with low credit risk. The plan is to sell those properties when construction is finished.

The fund, which is aimed at both retail and institutional investors, is in no rush, said Carvalho, who’s a former BTG partner. He said Galapagos’s partners will also have “skin in the game.”

Carlos Fonseca, BTG’s former head of private equity, set up Galapagos in 2019, and the firm has expanded through organic growth and several acquisitions since then.

It recently bought wealth manager Taler and hired executives from Mandatto, which manages the assets of wealthy families. Galapagos bought mergers-and-acquisitions advisory boutique Cypress earlier this year and purchased Ativa Wealth Management in 2020. In October, it acquired asset manager Frontier Capital.

Galapagos also provides investment-banking services such as deal structuring. The firm is moving to another office in Sao Paulo to bring together all of its 312 employees, including those from acquired companies. It has an asset-management firm, a registered investment adviser and a wealth-manager in Miami, where Carvalho and Machado are based. It also has an office in Switzerland.

