(Bloomberg) -- Bond yields in the US are rising and it’s not just about investors wanting to be compensated for inflation, which continues to cast a dark shadow over the global economy.

So-called real rates on Treasuries -- the yield on inflation-protected securities that equate to what you get once expected consumer-price gains are stripped out -- have moved higher in the wake of this week’s Federal Reserve policy decision. The five-year real rate on Thursday reached as high as 1.84%, up from an intraday low of 1.42% on Wednesday. Comparable measures for the 10- and 30-year tenors also jumped to the highest levels in more than a week.

The rise in real rates underscores the pain that bond holders are feeling right now from the double whammy of inflation and the Fed’s response to it, with the central bank embarking on a fourth-consecutive increase of 75 basis points.

While the Fed on Wednesday signaled that it might slow down the pace of tightening from its current breakneck speed, Chair Jerome Powell left little doubt that he’s prepared to push interest rates as high as needed to stamp out inflation.

That fueled an increase in market-implied expectations for rate hikes and a broad-based selloff in bonds, but it also helped rein in so-called breakeven rates on inflation-linked instruments, suggesting a modicum of confidence that the medicine Powell & Co. are planning to administer could tamp down consumer-price pressures as intended. All eyes now turn to the monthly US labor-market report due Friday to see whether the central bank’s actions are having much of an impact on wages and joblessness.

The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation.

Inflation Snapshot

Inflation News Bites

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S issued a downbeat assessment of the global economy but said the price pressures that have come to dominate the post-pandemic economy -- while easing a bit -- are going to stick around for a while as elevated energy prices and labor shortages prop up costs across supply chains.

Japan’s biggest electricity provider is considering seeking government approval to raise household electricity rates in the latest hit to consumers grappling with higher inflation.

Inflation is roaring back in Venezuela, with the rate topping 300% and threatening to undermine the fragile economic recovery orchestrated by President Nicolas Maduro.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” is possible but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

The Bank of England said more rate hikes may be required, potentially even “forcefully” if inflation pressures look persistent, but warned that market-implied expectations for how much they might boost borrowing costs had overshot. Meanwhile, prices in British shops last month rose by the highest rate since at least 2005.

Australia’s central bank will make sure the current episode of surging consumer prices is “only temporary,” Governor Philip Lowe said, signaling further tightening to come just hours after lifting interest rates to a 9-1/2 year high.

Key Upcoming US Releases

Nov. 4: Monthly jobs report, including average wages data, for October

Nov. 10: Consumer Price Index for October

Nov. 11: University of Michigan inflation expectations gauges for November (preliminary)

Nov. 15: Producer Price Index for October

Nov. 16: Import and Export Price Indexes for October

Nov. 30: GDP report, including PCE deflators, for third quarter (second reading)

Dec. 1: Personal income and spending report, including personal consumption expenditure gauges, for October

Dec. 14: Federal Open Market Committee policy decision

