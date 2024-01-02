US Rebukes Two Israeli Ministers Over Calls to Resettle Palestinians From Gaza Strip

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration criticized two Israeli ministers over their call to resettle Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, a rare public rebuke that underscores deepening divisions between the US and Israel over the territory’s fate.

Rhetoric by ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir “is inflammatory and irresponsible” and “should stop immediately,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel,” Miller added.

The State Department has repeatedly rejected such calls for resettlement but has rarely mentioned ministers who made them by name. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, had called for a plan that would see Palestinians in Gaza emigrate to other countries. Smotrich, the finance minister, had called for Jewish settlements in Gaza, according to Haaretz.

Earlier: Hamas Says Israel Killed Senior Leader in Lebanon’s Capital

The two ministers’ statements have generated fresh concerns about Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians in the weeks since Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing some 1,200 people, on Oct. 7. Gaza’s Hamas-run health authorities say some 22,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s subsequent military campaign.

Miller said Israel has repeatedly told the US that such statements “do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government,” according to the statement.

In a post to X later Tuesday, Ben-Gvir rejected Miller’s criticism, saying that the government would “do what is best for the State of Israel.”

“We highly value America’s friendship, but respectfully, we aren’t another star on the American flag,” he said.

