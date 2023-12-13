(Bloomberg) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed new cybersecurity rules for brokerages and swaps dealers in response to this year’s highly disruptive ransomware attack on software company Ion Trading UK.

The CFTC on Wednesday floated new requirements for how firms it oversees should handle security risks posed by outside vendors. In February, a cyber incident at Ion Trading, which was widely used by big players in stock, bond and commodities, rippled through markets and forced traders to process transactions manually for days.

Read More: Cyberattack Sends Derivatives Trading Back to the 1980s

Under the plan, CFTC-regulated companies would have to identify, monitor and manage their critical third-party service providers for potential risks. Futures brokers and swap dealers would also have to assess and monitor risks related to possible disruptions from natural disasters or other events.

“The commission must bolster that foundational framework to promote operational resilience in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and heightened technological disruptions,” Rostin Behnam, the regulator’s chairman, said. The CFTC’s other four commissioners joined him in backing the plan.

The CFTC will take public comment on the proposal through Feb. 26, 2024. After that, the five-member commission will have to vote on a final version of the rule before it could take effect.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.