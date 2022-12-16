(Bloomberg) -- US regulators and health experts will discuss potential changes to Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and guidance at a meeting in late January.

Fast-mutating omicron variants have posed a challenge to messenger RNA shots, despite the flexibility of that vaccine platform. Although the Covid vaccines continue to protect people from severe illness and death, their effectiveness has been found to wane over time and the virus is evolving to get better at dodging immunity.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss on Jan. 26 whether the original Covid vaccines should be tweaked to more closely match the omicron variants circulating now and the optimal interval for booster shots, according to a statement from Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration.

“We are hopeful this upcoming discussion will provide us with the optimal path forward for Covid-19 vaccines,” Marks said in the statement. He added that the agency plans “to examine the state of the pandemic, the evolution of variants and subvariants, and the available effectiveness, safety and immunogenicity data” for both the original and updated versions of the shots.

The primary two-dose vaccine series still uses the original shots that were designed to target the first strain of Covid. However, that strain has almost entirely disappeared as the virus has continued changing its genetic makeup. For the last year, the majority of variants have instead been offshoots of omicron.

Booster shots were added after scientists saw how protection from the primary series wanes over time, especially with new variants emerging. In September, the US rolled out variant-specific booster shots that targeted the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron circulating in the fall.

Health experts have been split over whether the switch to variant-specific boosters was actually necessary and whether they’re an effective long-term strategy. Marks said that the group will discuss what potential next-generation vaccines could look like for primary doses and boosters.

Representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health will also be at the meeting. The group will hear from vaccine manufacturers about timelines for adjusting their formulas or completing next-generation shots.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.