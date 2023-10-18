(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration issued new sanctions Wednesday on Iranian weapons makers and their alleged collaborators, sent new guidance to the private sector aimed at thwarting Iran’s proliferation goals and joined dozens of countries that say they’re committed to preventing Iran from spreading weapons around the world.

Restrictions on Iran’s ability to produce nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and to transfer missiles, drones and related technology, established by the United Nations Security Council in accordance with the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, expire on Oct. 18.

A new advisory from the departments of Commerce, Justice, State and Treasury warns individuals and businesses of the technologies sought and “deceptive techniques” employed by Iran’s missile procurement networks worldwide.

The State and Treasury Department are issuing new sanctions targeting members of Iran’s proliferation networks, including Russian entities accused of sending drone pilots to Iran.

