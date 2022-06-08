(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will scale back several health programs in an effort to scavenge enough money to buy next-generation Covid-19 vaccines, according to a White House official.

Congress has for months refused the White House’s requests for billions of dollars in new funding to order vaccines tailored to boost protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant, as well as treatments and diagnostic tools. That’s left US pandemic-response leaders to scale back other Health and Human Services programs to buy new supplies to meet continuing pandemic needs.

The administration is allocating $5 billion to support the purchase of new Covid-19 vaccine doses for a fall immunization campaign, according to the White House official, who asked not to be named discussing details aren’t yet public. It will use another $4.9 billion to procure roughly 10 million remaining courses of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid pill, the official said -- something agreed to as a part of an earlier deal.

Another $300 million has been reallocated for the purchase of monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the official. Even after rerouting the funds, the US will still not have the resources needed to secure enough vaccines for all Americans who may want them this coming fall, the official said.

Without the funds that the White House has requested from Congress, officials will need to draw money away from Covid-testing programs, the expansion of domestic vaccine manufacturing, development of next-generation vaccines, drugs and diagnostics, and stockpiles of protective equipment and other critical supplies, the official said.

Last month, White House Covid-response coordinator Ashish Jha warned that the US would have to make significant sacrifices if Congress didn’t further fund the pandemic response. He noted that the administration was already in talks with vaccine makers about new hybrid vaccines that target more than one virus mutation.

Moderna Inc. said Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine that targets omicron generated a superior immune response against the variant compared to its original shot.

