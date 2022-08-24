(Bloomberg) -- US diesel prices at the pump rose overnight, snapping the longest losing streak in two years as farmers stocked up on the fuel used to harvest crops, competing with truckers for a shrinking pool of supplies.

The country’s average retail diesel price rose to $4.977 a gallon, climbing for the first time since peaking at $5.816 a gallon in mid-June, according to auto club AAA. The increase ends 62 consecutive days of declines. Prices at the pump have risen along with diesel futures contracts, which have gained more than 20% in a little over two weeks.

While high gasoline prices have been a major political challenge for President Joe Biden, diesel is the fuel that powers the US economy, and rising costs to transport goods often filter through to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Midwest farmers are already seeing more expensive diesel. Agricultural demand helped propel Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the country’s most expensive wholesale hub for the fuel, exceeding places such as New York and Los Angeles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

US consumers are also competing with overseas buyers for the world’s most in-demand fuel. US refiners have been exporting a massive amount of diesel to buyers in Latin America and Europe who are attempting to sidestep Russian fuel.

Diesel prices in the US face more upward pressure as upcoming refinery maintenance threatens to further deplete already-low stockpiles. The country’s distillates inventories, which include diesel, are at their lowest in more than two decades for this time of year, according to government data.

