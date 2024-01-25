(Bloomberg) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet soon, maintaining the high-level contacts that were revived after the countries’ presidents met in California.

The Sullivan-Wang session will take place in coming days in Thailand, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement Friday. Wang will sign an agreement waiving visa requirements for travelers during a visit to Bangkok from Friday to Monday, the ministry said separately.

The White House said Wang and Sullivan would meet in Bangkok “on Jan. 26-27.”

The two would discuss Taiwan and other “issues of mutual interest,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

The plans for a Sullivan-Wang Yi meeting underscore efforts by the US and China to improve ties after they soured last year. The US and China each claimed some breakthroughs — including on combating fentanyl trafficking and restoring military-to-military communications — during the November meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

That meeting was followed by a flurry of diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Beijing highlighted by defense officials from the two sides resuming policy coordination talks at the Pentagon earlier this month.

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao later traveled to the US, meeting US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and separately with Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and with former Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Timothy Geithner.

Underscoring the two nations’ desire for improved ties, China’s responded to the election of the US-friendly candidate Lai Ching-te in Taiwan’s presidential election on Jan. 13 in a relatively muted manner.

Days before the vote, Xi said China wants to work with the US to improve relations, and afterward Beijing refrained from any big display of military might around the island that Beijing has pledged to someday control. China’s biggest response to the Taiwan election was peeling off one of Taiwan’s few remaining allies, Nauru.

But tensions persist over issues including tariffs and other trade restrictions, the future of Taiwan and competing claims by China and US partners in the South China Sea.

(Updates with comments from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

