(Bloomberg) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sullivan, who has made multiple trips to the Middle East in recent weeks, spoke about plans to deter attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels against commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to a US official.

The crown prince and Sullivan also sought to build on efforts to make peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s military campaign in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack have raised international pressure for a cease-fire, particularly from Arab countries.

Sullivan’s meeting with the crown prince comes as the US is attempting to both limit the Gaza crisis from spreading further into the region, and salvage normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia that were in the works before the massacre by Hamas, which the US and European Union consider a terrorist group.

Amos Hochstein, the White House’s energy security adviser, said last week the US would continue work on normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, saying the war gave new momentum to the effort.

US officials in recent weeks have engaged with Arab states in hopes of securing commitments for aid and governance assistance to help rebuild a postwar Gaza.

Biden Says Netanyahu Must ‘Change’ or Lose Global Support

Biden has ratcheted up pressure on Israel to accept a two-state solution with the Palestinian to end their decades-long conflict, with a strengthened Palestinian Authority running Gaza instead of Hamas. The push has caused a public break with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose right-wing government has rejected those calls.

Sullivan’s meeting with the de facto Saudi leader also comes as the US has sought to stop Houthi strikes on commercial shipping. At least 10 merchant ships have been attacked or approached around Yemen since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, with US warships repeatedly responding to distress calls.

Saudi Arabia has recently engaged in peace talks with the Iran-backed rebels.

The meeting is also taking place weeks after OPEC+ concluded its most recent meeting, where Saudi Arabia and its allies agreed to make additional output cuts to support global prices. But despite those cuts, crude futures have slipped further in the past two weeks amid concern about a glut on the market. US oil production has grown to a record this year, led by shale drillers in Texas and elsewhere, while OPEC+ has ceded market share.

West Texas Intermediate climbed 1.3% to settle above $69 in a relief rally catalyzed by overselling on Tuesday and a bullish oil inventory report Wednesday.

