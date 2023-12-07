(Bloomberg) -- North Korea has spurned all outreach from the Biden administration, the top US official for Asia said, in a grim assessment about chances for progress on reining in the isolated country’s nuclear and missile programs.

“The North Koreans have rebuffed every effort that we have utilized to try to reach out to them,” Kurt Campbell told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is weighing his nomination for deputy secretary of state. “We’ve had difficulty getting any takers even in addressing our letters or approaches to them.”

Campbell said Pyongyang hasn’t engaged with the US since former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Vietnam in 2019. He said Pyongyang has taken “very dangerous steps” in deciding to help Russia with munitions to aid its war in Ukraine.

Campbell’s comments on North Korea were spurred by questions from Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, who said that North Korean policy across multiple administrations was “clearly not working.” Just over a week ago, North Korea claimed that its first spy satellite had taken images of the White House and Pentagon. Pyongyang also recently tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles that could help it deliver quick strikes on US bases in places such as Guam.

The US has tried to enhance regional deterrence by strengthening its ties with Japan and South Korea, Campbell said, noting that China fears a scenario in which Tokyo and Seoul are able to “finally and fundamentally put their animosity behind them.” US efforts to strengthen deterrence are even more important as Pyongyang resists dialog, he said.

The veteran diplomat discussed a wide range of foreign policy challenges in a mostly friendly session with both Republican and Democratic Senators:

Campbell said Russia had “reconstituted militarily” with economic help from China, and Beijing has clearly sided with Russia despite making claims to be neutral in the conflict

China is watching the US develop closer relationships with Vietnam and India, countries that are “difficult, undeniably, but critically important”

The “blinders have come off” European nations with regard to strategic competition with China, partly thanks to US efforts

