(Bloomberg) -- The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a fatal crash involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 that may have had its automated driving system activated.

The June 7 accident in San Diego resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to details provided Thursday by NHTSA. The electric vehicle ran a red light, hit a dip and became airborne before striking the woman, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The collision is the 45th included in NHTSA’s Special Crash Investigation of advanced driver-assistance systems like Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot. The broader probe began in 2016 after a fatal accident in Florida involving a Model S that was being operated with its automated driving system activated.

Tesla vehicles have been involved in all but nine of the incidents that have been added to NHTSA’s investigation. The automaker, which has disbanded its media relations department, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

