(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed sanctions Thursday on an Iranian national indicted last year for allegedly plotting to kill former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi, allegedly a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was one of three people who face sanctions, according to a Treasury Department announcement Thursday. It said he was accused of providing support for “a transnational murder plot.”

The statement didn’t name Bolton, who served during President Donald Trump’s administration, but the Justice Department brought charges against Poursafi last year for allegedly trying to pay $300,000 to have Bolton murdered. Prosecutors said at the time the alleged scheme was meant to avenge the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s elite Quds force.

The Treasury said Poursafi had also planned to assassinate a second US government official, whose name wasn’t released. Under President Joe Biden’, the State Department continues to provide security for former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Brian Hook who was his Iran envoy, because of threats to target them.

Treasury also sanctioned two members of the IRGC’s intelligence wing, which the US says have been involved in targeting journalists and activists abroad.

Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said the individuals and organizations have “engaged in numerous assassination attempts and other acts of violence” against people it calls enemies of the Iranian regime.

