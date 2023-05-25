(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed sanctions on a man accused of overseeing the Wagner Group’s operations in Mali, as allied nations look to crack down on Russian efforts to run guns through West Africa in support of the Ukraine invasion.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Ivan Maslov, identified as the head of Wagner’s paramilitary units and its most senior official in Mali, according to a statement. The sanctions “disrupt a key operative supporting the group’s global activities,” Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

Earlier this week, the US said it suspects Wagner is trying to ship weapons to fighters in Ukraine through Mali using false paperwork and other ways of obfuscating where the guns are headed.

US Says Russia’s Wagner Group Moving Weapons to Ukraine via Mali

The US has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Wagner and its leadership structure, including the man who created it, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Those efforts have so far made little dent in the group’s operations, including its push to deepen a toehold in several African nations.

Sudan Missiles

The US also accused Wagner of delivering surface-to-air missiles to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group that has waged a more than monthlong war against the North African country’s army.

The arms shipments are “contributing to a prolonged armed conflict that only results in further chaos in the region,” the Treasury said in the statement.

Prigozhin last month denied any Wagner role in Sudan, saying none of his mercenaries have been in the country for two years.

Read More: Razed Markets, Food Factories Show Sudan’s Looming Hunger Crisis

The reported Wagner military aid for the RSF, led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, appears to be linked to Russia’s efforts to gain approval for a Red Sea naval base in Sudan, said Gleb Irisov, a former Russian air force officer who’s now a US-based military affairs commentator. “The Sudanese authorities have been hesitant about this issue,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to Khartoum in February that Moscow was waiting for Sudanese legislators to ratify an agreement on setting up the naval base.

Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, said in March 2022 after returning from a visit to Moscow that he had “no problem” with Russia or another country opening a base on the country’s Red Sea coast if it didn’t threaten national security.

The agreement on the Russian base was reached under ousted Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir, and the military rulers that took over later in a 2021 coup have been reviewing it.

(Adds US accusations about Wagner arms deliveries in Sudan from 5th paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.