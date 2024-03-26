(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed a fresh round of sanctions on 13 fintech firms and two individuals linked to Russia for allegedly developing or offering virtual asset services that have been used to skirt bans, according to a statement posted by the US Department of the Treasury.

“Russia is increasingly turning to alternative payment mechanisms to circumvent U.S. sanctions and continue to fund its war against Ukraine,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, in the statement. The Treasury will “continue to expose and disrupt the companies that seek to help sanctioned Russian financial institutions reconnect to the global financial system,” Nelson wrote.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) administered the sanctions.

The companies named in the Treasury list include Moscow-based fintechs B-Crypto, Masterchain, Atomaiz, Veb3 Tekhnologii and Veb3 Integrator and Cyprus-based Tokentrust, which is also a majority-owner of Atomaiz.

Igor Veniaminovich Kaigorodov, the majority owner of Veb3 Tekhnologii and Veb3 Integrator, and Timur Evgenyevich Bukanov, the owner of TOEP, were also on the list.

Cryptocurrencies, which offer an alter native and potentially privacy-preserving means of cross-border payment, surfaced as a vital financial tool for Russians after the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022. While international financial aid poured into Ukraine in the form of crypto, tokens and apps that facilitate crypto trading were also used by Russia-linked entities to skirt sanctions.

Before the war began, exchanges linked to Russia and Ukraine accounted for more than half of all international volumes in illicit crypto funds, according to a report published last year by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs.

In 2022, the year the Ukraine war broke out, the share of crypto activity associated with illicit operations rose for the first time since 2019, according to a report from Chainalysis last year, doubling to 0.24% from 0.12% in 2021.

