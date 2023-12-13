(Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned businessman Ivan Tavrin, who’d benefited from his position as an unpenalized investor to become Russia’s biggest wartime dealmaker.

The US Treasury also sanctioned a number of companies affiliated with Tavrin, the former head of a Russian mobile firm. Describing him as an “oligarch,” it said he was being penalized for “operating or having operated in the accounting sector of the Russian Federation economy.”

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Tavrin has spent more than $2 billion on companies, including Prosus NV’s local classified business Avito and the Russian business operations of Henkel AG. The Treasury’s decision to sanction him indicates the US is willing to target Russia’s new business elite who emerged during the war to leapfrog billionaires that traditionally dominated the market.

The war and subsequent international sanctions shattered three decades of economic integration with the West, leading foreign investors from Exxon Mobil Corp. to McDonald’s Corp. to leave Russia. Tavrin, 47, as well as many other businessmen has been picking up the pieces, as the more established players faced restrictions.

In 2022, the Kremlin banned foreign investors from selling Russian assets without approval from a special government commission and ordered assets to be sold at a discount of at least 50% of market value as the nation sought to discourage a stampede of foreign companies out of the country.

Under rules introduced earlier this year, businesses seeking to sell their Russian assets face a mandatory contribution to the budget even if they offload them for a symbolic sum or for free.

