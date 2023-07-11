(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed sanctions on the director of Serbia’s spy agency, a close ally of President Aleksandar Vucic, over claims that he’s helped Russia undermine stability in the Balkans and facilitated drug and weapons trafficking.

Aleksandar Vulin was targeted for acts that include using his post for personal gain and supporting Russia, the US Treasury Department said. He helped ensure that weapons shipments by a Serbian arms dealer who is already under US sanctions could cross the country’s borders.

Vulin is accused of “facilitating Russia’s malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans and providing Russia a platform to further its influence in the region,” Treasury said.

Vulin, the 50-year-old former defense minister who now heads Serbia’s Security Information Agency, was targeted under Executive Order 14033, which allows the US to sanction people linked to corruption in the Western Balkans.

Vulin was once close to Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who was ousted in 2000, and later became part of the current ruling coalition led by Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party. Opposition leaders have demanded his resignation amid broader protests against Vucic’s government and fears of further violence between Serbia and neighboring Kosovo.

