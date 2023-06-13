US Says 22 Troops Injured in Helicopter Accident in Syria

(Bloomberg) -- The US military said 22 service members were injured in northeastern Syria in a helicopter “mishap” on Sunday.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” US Central Command said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ten of the injured troops have been evacuated to higher-care facilities.

Syria’s war has entered its 12th year and has drawn in powers including Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as the US.

