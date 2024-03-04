(Bloomberg) -- The US government is working to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza “through as many channels as possible,” including more airdrops, because “the situation is simply intolerable,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“People are desperate for food, for water, for medicine,” Miller told reporters Monday at the State Department. “Parents are facing impossible choices about how to feed their children. Many don’t know where the next meal will come from, or if it will come at all.”

The comments, days after US and Jordanian forces airdropped about 38,000 meals on Saturday, reflects increasingly open criticism of Israel by the Biden administration for failing to allow in more truckloads of food amid the war in Gaza. While more than 100 trucks a day are now being let into Gaza, the Israeli government can and should do more to help reduce the risk of famine in Gaza, Miller said.

But an Israeli official said “there is not a shortage of food or water in the Gaza Strip at the moment,” and “it’s just not true that starvation is looming.”

The official, Shimon Freedman, spokesman for the Israeli military unit that oversees the needs of civilians in the occupied territories, said “there is a bottleneck of capacity” for the international aid organizations that distribute aid. “They need to extend working hours and staff, and they haven’t been doing that,” he said.

Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, said in a statement that “at least ten children have reportedly died because of dehydration and malnutrition in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Northern Gaza Strip in recent days. There are likely more children fighting for their lives somewhere in one of Gaza’s few remaining hospitals, and likely even more children in the north unable to obtain care at all. These tragic and horrific deaths are man-made, predictable and entirely preventable.”

