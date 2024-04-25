(Bloomberg) -- Australia and the UK don’t yet meet arms export standards required for the Aukus partnership, the US said, in a sign that the landmark cooperation agreement may be in for delays.

The Aukus initiative, announced in 2021 to great fanfare, is intended to deepen security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and share innovative technologies as part of a joint effort to counter China.

Its success will require integrating disparate industrial, regulatory, security and trade frameworks, as well as development, production and fielding of high-tech military equipment. US legislation signed into law in December required the Biden administration to formally certify by April 20 whether Australian and UK laws governing the export of their military equipment were sufficiently comparable to the US system to proceed.

“Australia and the United Kingdom do not yet meet all of the comparability standards” required under US law, Bonnie Jenkins, the under secretary of State for arms control and international security, wrote in a document obtained by Bloomberg News.

The document was signed by Jenkins on March 18 and transmitted to the congressional foreign affairs committees on April 19 along with a classified annex.

While the partners fell short at the first deadline, “the U.S. government fully expects” them to satisfy the requirements in time for a subsequent assessment 120 days later, Jenkins wrote. She told reporters Tuesday that “all three countries are working very closely to ensure that we all have comparable export control regulations that will help to ensure the security of information and technology that will be shared amongst all three countries.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said in a statement that “this negative certification is very unfortunate, and I am perplexed as to why it was not given to our two closest partners.” He said the regulations overseen by the State Department undermine efforts to improve security in the Indo-Pacific.

The question is whether the State Department recognizes the reality of modern technology development and alliances, or remains stuck in the 1970s, when its export-control regime was crafted, said William Greenwalt, nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Unless significant changes are made to US standards Australia and the UK “would have to keep their most important technology outside of Aukus,” undermining the purpose of the partnership, he said.

