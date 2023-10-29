US Says Cease-Fire Talks Have Resumed in Sudanese Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- The US State Department said cease-fire talks have reconvened between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces militia in a bid to resolve a months-long battle for control of the African nation.

The objective of the discussions, which are being held in Saudi Arabia, include to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and build toward a “permanent cessation of hostilities,” the agency said in a statement.

The US and Saudi Arabia are participating in talks, while the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, on behalf of the African Union, is a co-facilitator.

“There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict,” the State Department said. “We call upon the SAF and RSF to approach the talks constructively, with the imperative to save lives, reduce the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated exit.”

