US Says Gaps Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal But Pact Closer Than Before

(Bloomberg) -- The US is encouraged that Iran “appears to have dropped some of its non-starter demands,” the State Department’s spokesman said, as the Biden administration continues to review the European Union’s latest proposal to revive the deal curbing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The Biden administration “will not take one day longer than is necessary to provide our response to the EU,” spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday.

Pressure for a positive US response increased after EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that Iran sent a “reasonable” response to the bloc’s new proposal. Price said “the notion that we have delayed this negotiation in any way is just not true,” citing months of past delays “because of the action,” or often “inaction, from Iran.”

Among the positive signs from Iran, Price said, is that it appears to have abandoned a demand that the US lift its designation of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. But he said there are still outstanding issues that must be resolved.

The EU proposal is the latest in the back-and-forth over talks for a new deal, after the previous pact collapsed in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s decision in 2018 to pull the US out.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said the US isn’t considering new offers to sweeten the pot for Iran.

“Reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of reentering the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically false,” Watson said in a statement.

Stakeholders have been watching closely for a US response to the EU since Iran delivered its comments a week ago. World powers have spent almost 18 months trying to broker an agreement that would reinstate strict limits on Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for the easing of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s economy, including its oil exports.

In the comments Monday, the EU’s Borrell said he hopes that Iran’s response “allows us to end the negotiations,” without elaborating on the remaining gaps that had to be bridged. “That’s my hope, but I cannot assure you that this will happen.”

President Joe Biden spoke with counterparts in France, Germany and the UK on Sunday about the talks. All four countries were parties to the original deal. The leaders discussed “the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region,” according to a US summary of the call.

Watson and Price said the US is in close talks with Israel on the issue, and that Israel’s National Security Advisor, Eyal Hulata, is in Washington this week.

