US Says It Destroyed Houthi Missile That Was About to Launch

(Bloomberg) -- The US said Friday that it had destroyed a Houthi missile that was about to be fired toward the Red Sea from Yemen.

The anti-ship missile “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense,” US Central Command said in a post on X, the former Twitter.

The strike occurred hours after a tanker operated on behalf of trading giant Trafigura Group was struck by a missile as it left the Red Sea.

Houthi rebels took credit for the attack on the Marlin Luanda. The vessel was carrying Russian-origin naphtha — a product used to make plastics and gasoline — purchased below the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations, a Trafigura spokesperson said.

The attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have continued despite a series of airstrikes by the US and UK on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Read: Trafigura Tanker Carrying Russian Fuel Struck by Houthis

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.