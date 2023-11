US Says No Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Yet

(Bloomberg) -- The US said there is no deal reached yet between Israel and Hamas to release hostages.

“No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in response to a Washington Post report that Israel and Hamas had arrived at a tentative, US-brokered hostage deal.

