(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration accused North Korea of covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for use in the Ukraine invasion despite previous denials that it planned to do so.

North Korea has provided Russia a “significant number of artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. He said North Korea is trying to mask the shipments’ destination by making it look like they’re going to the Middle East or North Africa.

In September, the US had said Russia wanted to buy millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, in what the White House at the time framed as evidence that Russia was suffering from severe supply shortages.

The US claim, reported earlier by CNN, came hours after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, including several ballistic missiles and one that landed close to South Korea’s waters, in the biggest daily barrage under leader Kim Jong Un. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin condemned what they saw as an “unprecedented” military provocation, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a statement.

