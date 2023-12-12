US Says Russia Sees Advantage in Winter War Deadlock in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- US intelligence indicates Moscow believes a winter deadlock in its war in Ukraine will ultimately advantage Russia by draining Western support, Biden administration officials said ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington.

President Vladimir Putin still aims to conquer Ukraine despite more than 13,000 Russian military casualties along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis since Moscow’s offensive there began in October, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Tuesday.

Russia has also had about 220 combat vehicle losses, newly declassified US intelligence shows.

Russia is continuing its offensive, including around Avdiivka, Lyman and Kupyansk, Watson said, despite “persistent shortages” of trained personnel, munitions and equipment.

Zelenskiy Urges Ukrainian Troops to Keep Initiative in Fighting

Zelenskiy is in Washington to appeal to Republican lawmakers who are holding up more than $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine proposed by President Joe Biden in an effort to force the administration into a deal for conservative changes to US immigration policy.

“Putin is clearly watching what happens in Congress,” Watson said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.