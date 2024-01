US Says Two Missing US Navy SEALs Presumed Dead

(Bloomberg) -- Two missing US Navy SEALs have not been located after a 10-day search, US Central Command said in a statement, adding that their status has been formally changed to deceased.

The pair of unidentified SEALs were reported missing Jan. 11, Centcom said, during an operation that included boarding what the US says was “an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons.”

