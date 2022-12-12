(Bloomberg) -- Scientists in California achieved a net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the first time, marking a breakthrough in the quest for zero-carbon power, the Financial Times reported.

The federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California used a process called inertial confinement fusion to achieve a net energy gain in a fusion reaction in the past two weeks, the FT said Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The process involves bombarding a tiny pellet of hydrogen plasma with the world’s biggest laser.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby will announce “a major scientific breakthrough” at the facility on Tuesday, the US Department of Energy has said.

The technology offers a potential alternative to fossil fuels and conventional nuclear energy, though scientists believe fusion power stations are still decades away, the FT said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.