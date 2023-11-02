(Bloomberg) -- US companies haven’t been in a rush to lay out their seasonal hiring plans, further dimming the outlook heading into the winter holidays.

Firms have announced 573,300 seasonal positions through October, the lowest for this point in the year since 2013, according to data from the executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. have led the charge so far, the report showed.

By this time last year, Challenger had already tracked announcements from other companies like Walmart Inc. and Kroger Co. However, seasonal hiring — and the timing of it — varies from year to year as companies assess their business needs.

That said, the outlook for the upcoming holiday shopping season is bleak. Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc., the largest US toymakers, outlined disappointing sales forecasts in their earnings reports last week, and economists are projecting a big dropoff in consumer spending in the fourth quarter as Americans contend with lingering inflation, elevated borrowing costs, waning savings and the resumption of student-loan payments.

Read More: Slump in Big Purchases Clashes With Macro Data’s Strong Consumer

Challenger’s report also showed layoffs slowed further in October to the second-lowest reading this year. Technology, finance and retail companies are still leading the way for job-cut announcements.

“Job cut plans have slowed significantly since the first half of the year, and consumers have continued to spend, even in the face of high inflation,” said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at the firm. “That said, hiring has also slowed, workers are less likely to quit their jobs, and many companies are beginning to recognize the potential for artificial intelligence in their workforces.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.