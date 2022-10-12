(Bloomberg) -- China is the US’s sole competitor with the “capability to reshape the international order,” while Russia remains a danger to be constrained, the Biden administration said Wednesday in its long-delayed national security blueprint.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a major rewrite of the Biden administration’s National Security Strategy, a congressionally mandated document intended to provide a window into the White House’s thinking on foreign policy and national security issues.

Partly as a result of efforts to respond to global tumult, President Joe Biden’s administration released its strategy more than 600 days into his administration, compared with the just over 300 days it took former President Donald Trump’s team. The Trump document portrayed China and Russia as co-equal threats.

The new 48-page public document describes China and Russia as “increasingly aligned” with each other, but says the two countries pose distinct challenges.

China is called “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.” The challenge of handling Russia is described as one of “constraining a still profoundly dangerous” force.

By the 2030s, the US for the first time will need to deter two major nuclear powers, according to the strategy, in a reference to Russia and China. “To ensure our nuclear deterrent remains responsive to the threats we face, we are modernizing” the US nuclear force “as well as strengthening our extended deterrence commitments to our allies,” it says.

One long-pending issue remains unresolved by the new strategy: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. trade representative’s review of Trump’s Section 301 tariffs on imports from China will continue “over the coming months.” He said the review “will produce outcomes and recommendations to the president about a way forward.”

Unlike the Trump-era document, which called for combating “an anti-growth energy agenda,” the new strategy says that “the window of opportunity to deal with shared threats, like climate change, will narrow drastically. The actions we take now will shape whether this period is known as an age of conflict and discord or the beginning of a more stable and prosperous future.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.