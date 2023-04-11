(Bloomberg) -- Global crude supplies are set to surpass demand this year and next even taking into account the production cut by OPEC and its partners, the US said in a report.

The US Energy Information Administration sees supply outstripping demand by around 530,000 barrels a day in 2024, according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook released Tuesday.

Oil prices recently surged the most this year after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced an unexpected supply cut beginning in May. However, following the knee-jerk market reaction, many banks noted that China’s demand has yet to take off and economic uncertainty continues to muddle the outlook.

In a potential harbinger of economic slowdown, diesel demand is expected to contract this year compared to 2022. Americans are spending less on goods and more on services, shifting economic activity away from manufacturing, the EIA said.

