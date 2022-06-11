(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asian nations with long-standing ties with Russia and have hesitated to pick sides over Ukraine are increasingly questioning the value of that relationship as the war drags on, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Chollet said recent talks with Asian leaders have revealed new doubts among nations that officially maintain non-alignment in the war.

“For a lot of countries, that’s not an easy decision to make because they may have relationships with Russia, and for many, many years,” he said without specifying which countries. “But I found that many of those countries are questioning that future.”

US delegates led by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Singapore this weekend as part of a push to convince the region of their vision of a free and open Asia Pacific.

While Chollet said it’s too early to tell whether countries will shift their stance on the war, they have been put off by the economic cost it as well as the underwhelming performance of Russian’s military.

“This is a country that’s even more isolated in the world,” he said. “There’s higher cost to being a partner. It’s economy is going to be in the toilet, so we are making clear what we see as the cost of that partnership.”

