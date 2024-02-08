(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate signaled support for war aid to Ukraine and Israel in a test vote Thursday, as Republicans dropped a four-month blockade on the security assistance package.

But the funding still faces an uphill battle in the House, where Republican leaders have insisted the US first adopt stricter border enforcement policies.

Republican senators on Wednesday blocked a broader aid package including a bipartisan deal on border enforcement after GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump and the party’s House leaders denounced the compromise.

The Senate voted 67-32 to start considering the standalone war aid package with the backing of Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has made assistance for Ukraine a top priority since Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion two years ago. Opposition from hardline Republicans like Rand Paul of Kentucky, however, could delay final passage into the weekend or later.

Hardline conservatives in the House have warned Speaker Mike Johnson against a vote on aid to Ukraine without imposing new US immigration restrictions.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers, a long-time Republican supporter of Ukraine aid, said he wouldn’t support the Senate proposal and warned that there’s no way the speaker would allow the standalone assistance package to advance in the House.

Still, Johnson kept his options open in comments Wednesday. “We’ll see what the Senate does,” he told reporters. “We’re allowing the process to play out.”

The so-called “Plan B” bill is supported by the White House, with spokesman Andrew Bates saying it “would protect America’s national security interests by stopping Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine before he turns to other countries.”

The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated, with Russian forces launching offensives and Ukraine’s supplies dwindling. On Thursday, the country’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi departed departed as Ukraine’s army chief, a person familiar said, stoking uncertainty over the direction of the war..

Kyiv has been waiting for more than $60 billion in assistance from the US, while European officials, who last week approved a more than $50 billion aid package for Ukraine, have been increasingly concerned by the delays in Washington.

The Pentagon said it ran out of money to support Ukraine at the end of December. The US provided about $44.2 billion in weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded two years ago, according to the Biden administration. The Pentagon would get almost $20 billion in the Senate funding package to replace weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine.

The US defense industry stands to gain about $35 billion overall from the Senate package, which also includes funds for Israel and allies in the Pacific. The deal will help the US build up its own defense industrial base and support American jobs producing weapons and equipment the US can send to Ukraine, the administration and backers like McConnell have said.

