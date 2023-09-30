12h ago
US Senate Has Enough Votes to Pass Bill Averting Shutdown
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate has enough votes to pass a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government funded until Nov. 17 and avert a shutdown.
The vote on the bill, which passed in the House earlier on Saturday, is ongoing.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
