US Senator Booker Safely Departs Israel After Hamas Attacks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, safely departed Israel on Sunday after sheltering in place during the attacks from Hamas, according to a statement from his spokesperson.
Booker arrived in Israel on Oct. 6 for several days of planned meetings ahead of the start of an Abraham Accords-focused N7 summit on regional economic integration in Tel Aviv. The senator and his staff were in Jerusalem when the attacks began on Saturday.
“We are grateful that Senator Booker and our colleagues were able to safely depart Israel earlier today,” the spokesperson said.
