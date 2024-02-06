(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has threatened to imprison the bankers and consultants it works with if they cooperate with a probe by US lawmakers into the planned merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf.

The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund sued its advisers in a Saudi court in November in order to prevent them from submitting information to the US Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs. Violating the court order could lead the kingdom to imprison executives and their staffers for 20 years, according to veteran investment banker Michael Klein, one of the top advisers to the fund.

“This represents aberrant behavior for a client, and, quite frankly, for the PIF, who has historically been a client that has operated with best practices of governance with us,” Klein said at a hearing held by the committee. He testified alongside Boston Consulting Group’s Rich Lesser, McKinsey’s Bob Sternfels and Teneo Strategy Chief Executive Officer Paul Keary.

US lawmakers slammed the advisers for not cooperating with their inquiry, noting the firms have only provided a fraction of the documents demanded in a congressional subpoena.

“The PIF has been explicit that the disclosure of information relating to BCG’s work for PIF is a violation of Saudi law, which ‘imposes criminal penalties for disclosing or disseminating such information including imprisonment for a maximum of 20 years,’” Lesser said in his prepared testimony. “We risk criminal and financial penalties for the firm and for individuals working or living in Saudi Arabia.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the investigations panel on the committee has never conceded a claim of foreign sovereign immunity over commercial documents, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent that could inhibit lawmakers’ ability to do their job.

“It’s simply staggering to me that American companies are not only willing to accept this claim, allowing the Saudi government to determine what is permitted to provide this subcommittee — but also that they would use it to justify their refusal to comply with a duly issued congressional subpoena,” said Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.

The Public Investment Fund said in a statement that “we have made, and are continuing to make, significant efforts to facilitate the production of requested information from our advisers consistent with the laws of Saudi Arabia, which should be recognized like those of any other country.”

The PIF added that the panel’s “requests are sweeping and unprecedented in seeking to compel the production of confidential and classified information of a foreign sovereign instrumentality, but we hope to work with the Subcommittee to resolve these issues.”

The lawmakers have been vocal about their opposition to LIV Golf, despite assurances by PGA representatives in July that the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund would be only a minority investor in the combined entity. US investors were being considered to help finance the transaction in an effort to ease political opposition to the deal, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Last week, the PGA Tour approved an investment of as much as $3 billion by Strategic Sports Group in a new commercial entity, while talks for an injection by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund remain ongoing.

The executives said that they are actively fighting the PIF’s lawsuit and working to reduce the redactions. Each of the four witnesses committed to appearing before the Senate panel again when asked by Blumenthal.

“I would say over even the last several weeks, we’ve made a lot of progress here in continuing to get this subcommittee what it needs,” Sternfels said. “I’m hopeful we’re not done on that dimension.”

--With assistance from Zainab Fattah.

(A previous version of this story was corrected to fix a word in Klein’s quote.)

